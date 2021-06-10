ScalaHosting, a provider of Managed Cloud Virtual Private Server (VPS) services, has finalized its strategic collaboration partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The partnership combines the robust functionality of the SPanel web hosting control panel with ultra-reliable AWS.

Access to 24 data centers

With this partnership, ScalaHosting’s customers get much better access to global networks. They have the opportunity to choose from native ScalaHosting data centers in New York, Texas, or Bulgaria – but also AWS and Digital Ocean options that extend available to an additional 24 locations.

Vlad G. CEO & Co-founder, ScalaHosting, said,

“The cornerstone of ScalaHosting has always been to expand access to reliable and cost-effective web hosting solutions to the greater market. Our partnership with AWS is yet another milestone bringing us further along that path.”

SPanel also brings other features, including the SShield real-time cybersecurity defence system. This tool blocks 99.98% of web attacks in real-time defence. It also monitors websites 24/7.

