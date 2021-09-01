ServerPronto launched its accelerator program to help IT founders bring their innovations to life. The accelerator will consider all categories in the IT infrastructure space, including solutions for servers, networking, storage, physical and virtual facilities, software, processes, staffing, training, security, and cloud-based services.

Three-month program

The accelerator will be powered by Navigate, a startup accelerator based in Miami, FL. It is a major hotspot for startups. The application is open till 20 October. The program will start on 12 November 2021.

Chris Kurzweg, CEO of ServerPronto, said,

“The IT infrastructure industry has evolved over the years, but only a handful of companies have found their way to the top. At ServerPronto, we feel that the best innovation comes from small, passionate startups, so we created this program to provide these founders with the support and connections they need to compete. We changed the industry 20 years ago when we found a way to make dedicated hosting services available at prices anyone could afford. We’re excited to see what innovations today’s founders can bring to the industry.”

At the end of the three-month program, startups will participate in a demo day where they pitch in front of industry leaders and investors for potential funding.

