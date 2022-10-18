Sherweb announced that the company has added Microsoft 365 backup powered by Veeam to its portfolio.

According to Veeam Data Protection Report, 55% of organizations are not backing up the Microsoft 365 data beyond built-in capabilities.

Microsoft 365 powered by Veeam is now available in Sherweb’s marketplace for MSPs to offer clients based in the USA and Canada.

Sherweb announced the launch of Microsoft 365 backup powered by Veeam. Sherweb’s new backup-as-a-service solution leverages Veeam’s proficiency in backup, recovery, and data management to deliver a simple and complete way to preserve Microsoft 365 data and restore it if something goes wrong.

55% of organizations are not backing up M365 data

Sherweb stated that according to Veeam Data Protection Report, there are more than one million companies globally using Microsoft 365 and approximately 55% of them are not backing up the Microsoft 365 data beyond built-in capabilities. Moreover, the hybrid work environment caused organizations to generate more business-critical data, and protecting the data became more crucial.

Thus, BaaS solutions are gaining more popularity by answering this need in a way that is simple for both administrators and end users. Veeam’s strong presence in the managed service provider channel made it an easy choice for Sherweb when building such a solution for its partners. Microsoft 365 powered by Veeam is now available in Sherweb’s marketplace for MSPs to offer clients based in the USA and Canada. André Boutet, Vice President of Cloud Products at Sherweb said,

« Our MSP partners have been asking for an easy way to back up their clients’ Microsoft 365 data. We are excited to offer a new backup as a service solution that will not only protect their clients’ data from internal and external threats, but also add to their bottom line. »