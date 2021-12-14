Digital intelligence platform, Similarweb announced the availability of a free website-ranking API. It is the company’s one of the steps to help Alexa customers who are affected by Amazon’s decision to discontinue the service in May 2022. Similarweb also stated that registrations for the new API are now available on the official website.

Alexa.com alternative

Similarweb’s self-service offering will address Alexa users’ needs and use cases. The offering will be available in all markets with a credit card transaction. The company also launched a free trial for the service, providing users unlimited access to Similarweb DigitalRank. Similarweb Digital Marketing and Research Intelligence premium solutions also allow users to get actionable insights impacting their website performance. Users will be able to:

Make strategic decisions based on the most comprehensive, real-time view of competitive activity across all digital marketing channels, not just website ranking scores.

Spot new opportunities from traffic and engagement trends as they are happening, and understand which audiences are engaging with your competitors’ websites and their industries over time.

Utilize real-time traffic share data to adapt to market changes as they happen.

Benchmark engagement metrics and website performance cross-industry to expose competitor’s digital strategies.

Analyze any marketing channel’s performance over time to make data-backed decisions on allocating resources and ad spend for maximum ROI.

Get critical audience demographic and behavioral information , a metric missing from Alexa.com, to improve targeting and user retention.

Discover and prioritize keyword opportunities based on search volume, optimize traffic share per keyword, and monitor the search traffic trends.

Or Offer, CEO and Founder of Similarweb said,

« Similarweb has always been a leader in terms of the data our users get and the quality and accuracy our insights provide. Although it’s a bittersweet moment with the closing of Alexa.com, I’m excited for the opportunity it presents to expand our reach even further as we become the standard for digital rankings and global website intelligence. »

See more Web Hosting News