Software as a Service-based, all-in-one monitoring solution Site24x7 integrated Web Host Manager Complete Solution (WHMCS) to provide all-in-one monitoring for web hosting providers. WHMCS simplifies and automates all aspects of operating an online web hosting and domain registrar business, as an automation platform.

To reach services from one integrated platform

Here are the benefits of Site24x7-WHMCS integration: to sell Site24x7 services from one integrated platform, to sell existing infrastructure to manage all your customers, and to automate billing and payments via WHMCS.

Site24x7 is a Software as a Service-based, all-in-one monitoring solution that monitors websites, servers, networks, application performance, digital experience, and services hosted in the cloud. It is possible to sign up for a 30-day free trial or schedule a one-on-one demo.

After becoming a Site24x7 reseller, customers need to install the plugin to make Site24x7 available. As the third step, customers can purchase the Site24x7 plan of their choice by configuring a Site24x7 module in WHMCS. Finally, it is possible to generate customer orders based on their Site24x7 use and manage them directly via WHMCS.

