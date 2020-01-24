SiteGround launches website hosting services operating on solid-state drives or SSDs to provide secure storage and support fast page loading speeds.

SiteGround announces the launch of their website hosting services operating on solid-state drives or SSDs. SiteGround launches its secure SSD hosting services for both individuals and companies looking for fast loading times for their websites. Just like how computers operate better on SSDs, hosting services that run on these new disks are noticeably faster and more reliable than their counterparts that are still on HDDs.

NGINX Direct Delivery

In SiteGround’s plans, NGINX Direct Delivery is also enabled for all sites to serve content in as little time as possible. The company also offers a free content delivery network option or CDN for short. SiteGround’s features also include HTTP/2, Memcached, and additional PHP optimization through OPCache extension.