SiteGround made a further 10% discount on top of the discounted rates. StartUp plan is discounted from $14.99 to $4.99 per month. The second affordable plan GrowBig plan is discounted from $24.99 to $7.99 per month. Site Ground’s GoGeek plan, the expensive one, is going for only $14.99. This totals to $95.88 annually.

Two affordable hosting plans

All three Siteground web hosting plans offer Managed WordPress, unlimited databases, daily backup, free SSL, CDN and email, out-of-the-box caching, and 30 days money-back guarantee and add collaborators. Only GoGeek plan comes with staging+git, white label clients, highest tier of resources, and priority support.

In addition to different hosting plans, SiteGround provides quick website building, smooth website transfer, optimizations for multiple PHP-MySQL-based CMS and CRM applications, an integral eCommerce solution. Ultra-fast sites, easy site, and domain management, reliable email service, managed WordPress are essentials of SiteGround.

See more Web Hosting News