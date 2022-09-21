SiteGround announced the launch of managed Easy Digital Download, which is the first of its kind.

SiteGround announced the launch of a new product, managed Easy Digital Downloads, which is the first of its kind among WordPress hosting plans. It allows users to build a digital eCommerce website easily. SiteGound’s new managed EDD Hosting combines the hosting services of SiteGround and the eCommerce functionality of Easy Digital Downloads.

Pre-loaded plugins

SiteGround’s managed EDD plans are starting from $2.99 per month and the highest one is $7.99 per month. The plans are identical to the company’s other manages WordPress plans. Managed DD plans are coming pre-loaded with EDD, a free EDD theme, All in One SEO plugin, MonsterInsights, the WPForms plugin, and OptinMonster. Some of the SiteGround-specific feature included in every Managed EDD Hosting plans are:

Managed WordPress : Every plan comes pre-installed with WordPress and provides you with WP Starter site-building wizard. It also offers managed auto-updates of core WordPress software and plugins.

: Every plan comes pre-installed with WordPress and provides you with WP Starter site-building wizard. It also offers managed auto-updates of core WordPress software and plugins. eCommerce ready : The Easy Digital Downloads plugin is pre-installed so you can start selling digital downloads right away.

: The Easy Digital Downloads plugin is pre-installed so you can start selling digital downloads right away. Free SSL : SSL is also pre-installed on your site at no extra cost. SSL is required for selling goods on your site with Stripe.

: SSL is also pre-installed on your site at no extra cost. SSL is required for selling goods on your site with Stripe. WordPress theme: The Vendd theme, a full-featured marketplace theme for EDD is the best choice for running a digital store.

The plan allows users to accept payments with Stripe, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Website owners can also create and manage discount and promotional codes along with automated campaigns. Tenko Nikolov, CEO of SiteGround said,

« There is a growing demand for eCommerce hosting optimized for digital creators. We’re excited to partner with Easy Digital Downloads to offer best-in-class hosting experience, so creators can focus on growing their business with confidence without worrying about the technical side. »