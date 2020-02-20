Web hosting platform SiteGround has started using Google Cloud platform to host part of its infrastructure.

SiteGround will move a large part of its infrastructure to Google Cloud, according to the company announcement. SiteGround’s first Google Cloud locations, which they already use, are in Iowa, USA; Eemshaven, Netherlands; London, UK; and Singapore. They have also started to move some of the existing US and European customers too.

Multiple opportunities

The company chose to move Google Cloud because of its features; including easier scaling and resource management, distributed storage for high data redundancy, a state-of-the-art network for faster sites, and multiple opportunities for new data center locations. Google Cloud Southern Europe & Emerging Markets managing director Ben Faes says:

“Google Cloud is dedicated to providing businesses with industry-leading infrastructure with data-powered innovation. We are excited to work with partners like SiteGround who customize our technology to the needs of a wide segment of webmasters such as small business owners, bloggers, web agencies among other,”

Carbon neutrality advantage

According to SiteGround, Google matches 100% of the energy consumed by its global operations with renewable energy and maintains a commitment to carbon neutrality. Additionally, SiteGround can easily scale resources such as CPU, RAM, and storage. With the Google network, the company minimizes the risk of server downtime.

“In the cloud setup, in the rare occasions where the hosting server fails, we can just spin up a new virtual machine on another hosting node in our cloud space and simply attach the distributed storage volume to the new instance, instead of the faulty one, without losing time in backup restores,”

says SiteGround’s CEO Tenko Nikolov. He also added: