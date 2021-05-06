SiteGround offers fast and secure web hosting solutions. In addition to various web hosting plans, the company provides managed WP hosting, managed Woo solution and cloud hosting solution. Now, SiteGround has stopped signing up new clients in Kenya, citing high compliance costs.

Punitive taxes

SiteGround replied to a Kenyan web designer, who had unsuccessfully sought to sign up an account for a client, via Twitter, saying,

“Due to new local regulations, we have recently stopped offering new sign-ups for a number of countries and Kenya is one of them. Complying with said regulations would be expensive for us, making offering our product there not feasible for us.”

SiteGround’s web hosting service is built on the combination of available technologies with its solutions created in-house. The company uses Google Cloud with its ultra-fast network, SSD persistent storage and 100% match of the energy consumed with renewable energy.

India, Italy, France, the UK, Mexico, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Turkey, Belgium and Spain are some of the other countries that are planning to implement digital service taxes.

