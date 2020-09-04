Auckland-based SiteTech Group which is is one of New Zealand’s largest hosting and cloud services providers acquired Domains Direct. The provider of low cost .nz domain names will operate alongside SiteTech Groups cloud and infrastructure brands SiteHost, WebSlice, and MyHost.

SiteTech will continue Daniel’s work

Domains Direct was established in 2016 by Daniel Williams, who was the co-founder of the web hosting company Web Drive, which was acquired in 2014. Domains Direct has grown over the last 3 years.

Daniel Williams, the founder of Domains Direct, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“This is not a deal I shopped around. I chose SiteHost specifically because I’ve watched the accolades they’ve received over the years from their customers, and they are respected in the industry for their expertise and integrity. I knew they were the right choice to look after my customers.”

Nathan Russ, Managing Director of SiteTech Group, said,

“We have a lot of respect for Daniel and what he and his team achieved over the last 20 years across multiple businesses. When Quintin and I started SiteHost in 2004 we were inspired by Daniel and his team, so it is rewarding to see our focus on providing the best customer experience possible be recognized. Having an online presence is incredibly important for every business and we look forward to being able to continue Daniel’s work by providing a wider range of products and services, supported by our specialist team.”

