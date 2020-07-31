Dutch market leader in web hosting, Total Webhosting Solutions announced the acquisition of Skyberate and MageHost. Both e-commerce hosting companies will leverage the company’s strong market position and accelerate growth in the coming years. The company also stated that with these acquisitions, it will expand its fast-growing e-commerce hosting specialty.
Skyberate is located in Doetinchem and in the past 17 years, the company has specialized in hosting Magento, WordPress, and Shopware platforms. High-end Magento and Shopware hosting specialist MageHost is located in Valkenswaard. Magehost supplies specialty hosting to large and high demanding webshops. Matthieu van Amerongen, CEO of Total Webhosting Solutions said,
“The Dutch e-commerce hosting market is at the forefront of Europe and is growing fast. The ecosystem of TWS offers hosting companies an environment in which they can continue to focus on the technology and support of customers, while the knowledge within the group can be transferred to other companies within the group. Every entrepreneur who brings his or her company into TWS strengthens the group and itself because we create an environment where entrepreneurs can learn from each other. Every new entrepreneur brings new experiences that are of value. We are therefore very pleased to welcome Skyberate and MageHost to TWS to build the ultimate e-commerce hosting specialist.”
