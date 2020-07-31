Dutch market leader in web hosting, Total Webhosting Solutions announced the acquisition of Skyberate and MageHost. Both e-commerce hosting companies will leverage the company’s strong market position and accelerate growth in the coming years. The company also stated that with these acquisitions, it will expand its fast-growing e-commerce hosting specialty.

Skyberate and MageHost

Skyberate is located in Doetinchem and in the past 17 years, the company has specialized in hosting Magento, WordPress, and Shopware platforms. High-end Magento and Shopware hosting specialist MageHost is located in Valkenswaard. Magehost supplies specialty hosting to large and high demanding webshops. Matthieu van Amerongen, CEO of Total Webhosting Solutions said,