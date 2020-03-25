SpinUp announced it has committed to giving away up to $20 million in hosting capacity from now through the end of May to help minimize the disruption caused by university and college campus closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Anyone that signs up using a .edu email address will receive a $200 credit, in an effort to help ease the transition to a remote learning and teaching environment.

Ideal for campus users

SpinUp’s intuitive, DIY-friendly platform is ideal for campus users who need to quickly spin up servers or launch apps. SpinUp was created specifically to address what it sees as the shortcomings of existing platforms. The team behind the new platform combined their own insights from using cloud services with deep research into the process of deploying and managing infrastructure as experienced by their peers every day.