Squarespace introduced various new features to help small businesses to improve their e-commerce experience. The new features are inspired by the trends of the evolving small business landscape, allowing users to sell more. One of the most significant features is Squarespace Video Studio, an app that makes it incredibly simple for businesses to produce professional-quality videos.

New tools

Tools for selling products. Sell anything online with expertly-designed templates that can be populated with products, services, or content, enabling anyone to start taking payments and managing orders instantly.

Introducing the Squarespace Video Studio App — An app that helps anyone create professional-level videos that promote their business and tell their story effortlessly. Intuitive templates seamlessly pull in Squarespace product images and brand styles, and smart voiceovers powered by AI or your own recordings can be added to narrate. Videos can be easily shared anywhere, including social media, to drive traffic and sales.

New Marketplace Tools — New tools for marketplace sellers to build their brand and grow their business with integrations to their Etsy shop products and reviews, making it easy for any Etsy user to create their own online store while also continuing to manage their Etsy shop efficiently.

Tools for hospitality, events, and appointment-based businesses. Manage reservations and schedules through Squarespace’s existing Tock and Scheduling products, and spend less time booking and more time serving customers.

Take Reservations & Orders — Earlier this year, Squarespace joined forces with Tock, the only fully integrated, end-to-end hospitality management system. Tock provides a seamless experience for time-slotted businesses like restaurants, wineries or bars, to manage their reservations, events, and to-go orders from one convenient location.

Book & Manage Appointments + Classes — Squarespace Scheduling allows businesses to share their availability on their website, social channels, and through email or text for easy management of any kind of appointment or class. Squarespace Scheduling is currently available as an add-on to all Squarespace customers or as a standalone product.

Tools for selling access to exclusive content. Squarespace provides powerful membership subscription tools that let you create your own private community via Member Areas. Create subscriber areas that give your customers access to private blogs, newsletters and more.

New Tools for Video Classes — Coming this Fall, expanded ways for educators, content creators, and community leaders to monetize their expertise by allowing them to sell video classes in Member Areas, a Squarespace product designed to help customers sell access to content through memberships. These new tools help businesses to organize, categorize and curate their video content, enabling flexible subscription models and showcasing their videos in beautiful class libraries that fit their brand. Video Classes will launch later this year and will be available to Squarespace customers internationally.

Tools for creators. Make your brand stand out with features powered by Squarespace’s award-winning design tools, which help you drive sales and maintain consistent branding across your entire digital presence.

New Web Design Tools — Multiple dynamic new features to help businesses customize the design of their site to stand out and establish credibility. Background Art that enables customers to choose from a wide variety of eye-catching gradients, shapes, repeating patterns, and other animations to use as a background for their website. Background Art is currently available to Squarespace customers globally. Auto Layouts that simplify managing sets of related content, while also providing new layout options. Customers can easily turn lists of content such as product reviews, customer testimonials, product features, and more, into interactive carousels and banner slideshows with a single click. Auto Layouts are currently available to Squarespace customers globally. Stylized Headers that help customers personalize their top navigation bar with gradients, borders, transparency and more—plus Image Masks, which offer more creative freedom for presenting photos with new shapes and modern cropping options. Stylized Headers and Image Masks will be available to all Squarespace customers globally by the end of the year. New templates with updated expressibility features and built-in tools that are designed to help customers across a variety of industries stand out—whether they’re offering memberships, scheduling appointments, or hosting a podcast. The new templates are currently available in English, with additional languages coming soon.

Unfold Updates — The Unfold app offers everything for anyone to be successful on social media. With these new updates, Unfold users will be able to schedule their social posts weeks in advance across multiple Instagram accounts, and better optimize their “link in bio” pages with one of Unfold’s beautiful, animated Bio Site templates, enabling them to share their website and social pages, embed videos, and start monetizing all in one place.

Updated Brand Consistency Tools — The ability to automatically apply brand elements from Squarespace websites to Email Campaigns, Squarespace Video Studio, and Unfold Bio Sites to easily achieve brand consistency across multiple customer touchpoints. Site Styles in Email Campaigns is currently available to Squarespace users globally. The ability to automatically generate an Unfold Bio Site from a Squarespace website is now available in all Squarespace-supported languages for iOS users, with Android availability to follow.

See more Web Hosting News