Web hosting services provider, Squarespace announced the release of a new tool that focuses on video content. Squarespace platform now offers a new tool that enables its customers to host, showcase and sell access to their video content. The new tool is currently online and offers additional features for Member Areas.

Hosting videos directly on Squarespace

Customers are now able to utilize its layouts to display their video content. The users with Member Areas can also monetize their content and get additional video hosting storage hours. Member Areas, an add-on product to any Squarespace website subscription and plans, starts at $9 per month.

The new tool allows monetizing videos for creators and business owners from various fields. The new tool enables Squarespace customers to be able to:

Sell access to video content: With Member Areas, customers can choose to charge a one-time or recurring fee to access their video content.

Host video directly on Squarespace: Squarespace is now supporting native video hosting on our platform, in addition to externally hosted videos on YouTube and Vimeo.

Video hosting storage: All customers will be able to upload up to 30 minutes of high-resolution video content to their website for free.

Leverage our new video player: All Squarespace hosted videos will be played on our new video player with slick playback, speed controls, resolution controls, and a deep integration into the Squarespace platform.

Customize video details: Titles, descriptions, URLs, custom thumbnails, metadata, and more can be fully customized.

Merchandise video content: Videos can easily be categorized, arranged, and styled to best represent a customer’s brand.

