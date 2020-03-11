Karl Zimmerman passed away at the age of 36 on March 5. Karl Zimmerman was born December 25th, 1983 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and adopted by the family of Catherine and Gary Zimmerman. Memorial service and visitation will be held on March 13, 2020, at Zacherl Funeral Home, Fond du Lac from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon.

Founder and CEO of Steadfast Networks

Karl purchased a reseller account to start his shared hosting business at the age of 14 with his $100 Christmas money. He taught individuals and small businesses HTML coding to help them build their own websites. Karl joined Northwestern University but during his third year, he made the decision to leave school and started focussing on growing the Steadfast Networks. Today Steadfast is a multi-million-dollar cloud and managed hosting services provider. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Chicago and the Chicago Engineers Foundation board of directors.