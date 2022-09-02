Strikwerda Investments merges Eshgro with its portfolio company Total Specific Hosting after becoming the majority shareholder.

The transaction gives Eshgro the opportunity to pursue a long-term buy-and-build strategy to become an important player.

The joining of forces gives the other companies within TSH the opportunity to benefit from the collaboration.

Strikwerda Investments becomes the new majority shareholder of Eshgro, a Boxmeer-based IT services provider. Strikwerda also announced that Eshgro is being merged with its portfolio company, Total Specific Hosting. SI bought the majority share from the Amsterdam investment firm Holland Capital. TSH organization will support the company and provide permanent capital to shape the next growth phase and realize follow-up acquisitions.

Merged with portfolio company

Eshgro is one of the important Dutch companies in the Microsoft 365 Cloud technology field and also developed Smarter365, its own software platform. The platform enables organizations to work faster, easier and safer. The transaction further accelerates the growth path for customers and employees.

With the transaction, Eshgo will be able to pursue a long-term buy-and-build strategy to become an important Microsoft 365 Cloud supplier for medium-sized organizations in the country. The two companies currently have over 850 employees. The company didn’t disclose the financial details of the transaction, which is subject to approval from the supervisory authority of the Dutch Autoriteit Consument & Markt. Edwin de Ruijter, CEO of Eshgro said,

« This acquisition is a logical next phase In the growth path for our company. Our strategy is to combine organic growth with acquisitions in adjacent market segments, further expanding our portfolio and customer base. We are therefore specifically looking for parties that seek for a partner to enable the transformation to the cloud that we can help accelerate with our self-developed Smarter365 platform. In this way, more customers can use Eshgro’s proven cloud solutions. Our entire management team will continue in their current role to realize this next step. »