The sage hosting provider, Summit Hosting announced the acquisition of I-Business Network’s Cloud Services Practice. The acquisition is a step in a 5-year acquisition plan that aims to become the leading financial cloud hosting provider. According to the announcement, the acquisition will also allow the company to grow its customer base and add a new practice area focusing on SAP Business One.

SAP Business One

The transition of customers from IBN will provide them improved security and satisfaction with data centers and a security suite installed on each server with 24/7 security monitoring. The customers will also be protected by Summit Hosting’s dedicated 24/7 Security Operations Team and support team. Summit Hosting, founded in 2006, currently has over 8,000 servers and 30,000 end-users running in their environments. Stanley Kania, CEO of Summit Hosting said,

“We are excited about the IBN acquisition as we continue to expand our hosting expertise and solidify our place atop the list of cloud hosting services in the SMB marketplace. We would like to welcome our newest customers and look forward to providing enterprise-level security and world-class customer support.”

