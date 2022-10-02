The setup made by SupportHost came out ten times cheaper than all the most popular providers while still capable of sustaining 1.5 million visitors per day on average without any downtime. The campaign “Italy is simply extraordinary: Be IT” was launched by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 29, 2021, and saw the participation of top firms like Alibaba, Amazon, Walmart, and WeChat, as well as influencers from all around the globe.

44 million page views per month

Hence, it was reasonable to expect massive traffic spikes that could easily overload a cheap hosting setup like the one configured by SupportHost, but that’s not what happened. Ivan Messina, SupportHost’s CEO, further explains the challenges of this project:

« It is usually simple to design infrastructures for a high traffic site, but with Be IT we had no idea of the volume of visits we could expect, as this was a brand new site ready to be pushed across 26 countries on all the top eCommerce platforms. Besides, one can expect all sorts of cyber attacks with a campaign of this magnitude. I can’t deny that the entire staff was nervous, but everything worked out for the best. »

The cPanel of the campaign’s website indeed reports 44 million page views per month, which equals ~1.5 million page views per day. Still, no downtimes have been recorded so far, even during traffic peaks, and all this on a structure that would cost 10 times more with a scalable service like Amazon AWS.

Pomilio Blumm, the agency in charge of this massive campaign, was happy with the final results too:

« We knew we were facing a campaign of extraordinary dimensions that would be in the Italian and international spotlight. In the uncertainty of such a project and without having any benchmarks, SupportHost has proved to be a reliable and dynamic partner, who is incredibly responsive and proactive. »