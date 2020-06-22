team.blue has acquired Turkish hosting provider Natro which has vision to offer easily accessible, best in class innovative internet services with stellar customer experience. team.blue is expanding its footprint to the fast-growing Turkish region.

Turkish team will be led by CEO Nedim Mitrani

Natro which has founded in 1999 has a comprehensive product range that includes domain names, web hosting solutions, email, virtual servers and various security solutions. Natro serves over 120.000 customers and 500K+ domain names registered.

Jonas Dhaenens, CEO of team.blue, said,

“It is refreshing to see how Natro’s vision connects perfectly to what we are accomplishing in the whole of team.blue. Offering easy to use and reliable digital tools for businesses in Turkey is at the heart of Natro’s mission. I’m excited to welcome the 70+ new colleagues that are delivering on this promise for the Natro customers every day.”

The company of 70 employees in Istanbul will continue to operate under the leadership of the current management team, led by CEO Nedim Mitrani. Natro will continue to pursue its ambitious plans for further expansion in the area.

Tolga Kabakci and Hüseyin Caymaz, founders of Natro talked about the acquisition, saying,