Thales and OVHcloud announced that they have joined forces to offer Citadel Team encrypted messaging customers a trusted hosting platform that guarantees the sovereignty of their data. Citadel messaging app is available to the public free of charge on smartphones and computers, to meet the growing demand for communications and data security.

Secure instant messaging service

Thales provides a secure instant messaging service, Citadel Team, which requires users to register with a company email address. The solution is already adopted by more than a third of CAC 40 companies and it includes the encryption system used by 50 NATO countries. It also provides the guarantee that a company’s data will not be used or sold to third parties.

Citadel Team also stated that its new partner, OVHcloud, shares the same values of security, sovereignty, and data protection. The company’s data centers in France are a guarantee for customers of the application to benefit from an environment of trust. OVHcloud relies on an integrated model that gives it complete control over its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers. Caroline Comet-Fraigneau, VP France and Benelux, OVHcloud, said,

“We welcome Thales’ choice to host Citadel Team data on OVHcloud infrastructures. The combination of our strengths is good news for users looking for guarantees that their data will be respected. They can now be sure to benefit from an alternative, trusted, and secure end-to-end solution.”

See more Web Hosting News