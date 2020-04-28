There are many online communication tools nowadays but when it comes to corporate email communications, email is still the best and most popular option. There are many email hosting services businesses can choose and most of them offer unique features to tempt customers.

Here are some of the most popular email hosting services that may make it easier for you to manage email and related services.

Google G Suite

Google’s G Suite is one of the most popular email services. G Suite offers three simple plans, which cost $6 per month, $12 per month, and $25 per month depending on the features included. G Suite integrates services like Google Docs, Hangouts, and Google Drive into an enterprise-level Gmail management interface. It also offers various mailbox sizes, spam and virus protection, chat, ticket, and phone support.

Microsoft 365

Microsoft’s solution includes all Office 365 software, plus online apps, Microsoft Teams, Exchange benefits, calendaring, mobile apps, Outlook email client, and more. It also offers spam and virus protection like most of its competitors, with a mailbox size starting at 50 GB, and 24/7 support for customers.

Microsoft Exchange Online

Microsoft Exchange Online is best for businesses that need Microsoft Teams and cloud storage but unlike Microsoft 365, desktop versions of Office apps are not included in this service. The price range for Microsoft Exchange is between $5 a month per user and 20$ a month per user. Its mailbox size also starts at 50 GB and offers spam and virus protection and 24/7 support.

Amazon WorkMail

Cloud giant’s email service solution WorkMail is an AWS-based service, thus it integrates with other Amazon services. WorkMail gives users the ability to seamlessly access their email, contacts, and calendars using the client application of their choice. Users can also synchronize their mailboxes with iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, and Windows Phone devices. It offers a 50 GB mailbox size, spam and virus protection, and 24/7 support.

Rackspace

Rackspace offers an email hosting service along with its wide range of infrastructure-as-a-service options Its plans include full Exchange hosting, Office 365 management, and its own Rackspace Email solution at an affordable price. It offers 25 GB of mailbox space, spam and virus protection, 24/7 support, however, it costs extra for archiving and storage.

Greatmail

Greatmail’s cloud-based email hosting service is compatible with Outlook and all other POP3/IMAP clients. Its SMTP solution offers outbound relay service for transactional messages, email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and other applications. Greatmail also offers dedicated email servers, clustering, and multiple IP load balancing for high volume senders. Greatmail’s mailbox size is 10 GB or 25 GB and it offers spam and virus protection and 24/7 support like most of its competitors.

Zoho Mail

Zoho’s email service offers a powerful control panel to help admins to manage all settings, configurations, and customizations. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based apps to improve productivity. Its integration with Zoho CRM allows customers to manage business leads while viewing email interactions, notes, and related tasks. It costs extra for archiving and storage, and offers a mailbox of 5 GB or 50 GB along with spam and virus protection and 24/7 support.

