ReportLinker published a report on the global web hosting services market. The Global Web Hosting Services Industry Report shows that the global web hosting services market will reach a revised size of US$321.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Shared hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is estimated to grow at a 20% CAGR to reach US$157.9 billion by 2027.
The US will reach over one-third of the global market size
In 2020, The Web Hosting Services market in the U.S is estimated to reach over 29.7% of the global market size. It is estimated China’s web hosting services market will grow at a 17.1% CAGR between 2020-2027. Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR while the rest of the European market will reach US$55 billion by the year 2027.
In terms of the global dedicated hosting segment, the USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. While China will remain among the fastest-growing in this cluster of regional markets, the market in Asia-Pacific that is led by Australia, India, and South Korea is forecast to reach US$38.5 Billion in seven years.
According to the report, competitors identified in this market include, among others, are 1&1 Internet, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Bluehost, Cogeco Peer 1, DreamHost, Go Daddy Operating Company, Google Cloud Platform, Hetzner Online GmbH, Host Europe, HostGator.com, LeaseWeb, Liquid Web, Media Temple, OVH
