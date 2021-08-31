The Plesk WordPress Toolkit v5.6 has many new features and improvements, including a server-wide plugin blocklist, checksum verification, dynamic list, and more.

What’s new?

WordPress plugin quality varies dramatically from plugin to plugin as enthusiasts and professionals write them with vastly different skill levels. This causes WordPress-oriented hosters to look for ways of restricting certain plugins. To help hosters with this, WordPress Toolkit now includes a server-wide plugin blocklist. Server administrators can put plugin slugs in a comma-separated list, preventing site admins from installing, uploading, and activating these plugins through WordPress Toolkit.

Checksum verification

When malware infects WordPress sites, it can embed itself in .php files that make up WordPress core. If WordPress Toolkit discovers any trouble, it will warn the site admin. This lets site admin to one-click reinstall WordPress core files, replacing the modified files with the non-modified originals. Both checksum verification and WordPress reinstallation are done without loading WordPress itself for security reasons.

New dynamic list in Plesk Obsidian

WordPress Toolkit v5.6 adds a ‘WordPress’ tab on Dynamic List site cards where WordPress is installed, featuring some shortcuts. With this change, Plesk users can easily switch to Dynamic List by default. The ‘Install WordPress’ button is still missing, and they are already working on adding it soon.

Here are some of the other important features:

It’s déjà vu time: wp-cli utility was updated again, this time to version 2.5. With this change, all WordPress Toolkit features, including cloning, should fully work on PHP 8 without any issues. This update required us to drop support for websites working on PHP 5.4 and PHP 5.5.

wp-cli-bundle is now shipped together with wp-cli utility.

It is possible to delete WordPress sites through CLI using the new —remove command.

