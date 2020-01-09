WP Engine has announced that the latest Transport Layer Security protocol, TLS 1.3 will be available at no extra cost.

WP Engine announced TLS 1.3 is now available to the WP Engine customers for free. TLS is a security protocol that’s used to secure connections on the web. TLS is an essential part of running a secure website, as it provides the ability to form connections that are confidential, authenticated, and tamper-proof. It’s also a key part of protecting your site against data breaches and DDoS attacks.

Performance boost

A TLS connection is instituted through a series of handshakes between client and the server. In TLS 1.3, the latest version of TLS, the number of handshakes has been reduced, which is an extremely effective way to speed up the TLS connection. Customers in high latency networks, where the handshakes have to travel far distances, can expect a performance benefit from this update.

