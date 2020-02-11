TNS has announced that its industry-leading TNSXpress Managed Hosting solution is now live at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s (HKEX) hosting data center.

TNS Managed Hosting Solution is now live at HKEX hosting data center transaction network services (TNS). According to the announcement, traders wishing to gain speed and cost efficiencies can now colocate their trading infrastructure close to the HKEX matching engine, thanks to TNS’s market-leading technology.

“TNS is a welcome addition to our hosting services ecosystem. We look forward to working together to develop further the ecosystem connecting Hong Kong’s iconic securities and derivatives markets,”

said Andy Lee, Head of Hosting Services at HKEX.

Offering a wider choice

“We are extremely excited about our expanding relationship with HKEX,” said Jeff Mezger, Director for Product Management for TNS’s Financial Services business. “Traders now have a more extensive choice of how to trade with HKEX and can use TNS for both local and international connectivity to the exchange and between trading partners.

The TNSXpress Managed Hosting solution uses TNS’s ultra-low latency Layer 1 technology, which offers trade executions ten times faster than traditional layer three architectures. TNS that provides a range of connectivity, web hosting, cloud, hub, VPN, and other solutions connects more than 2,100 financial community endpoints globally.

