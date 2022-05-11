Top Level Design announced that the acquisition of the .tattoo domain name from UNR is now completed. The domain was put on the auction block by Frank Schilling’s UNR along with 22 other domains in the April of 2021. It was one of the first domains that were launched by Frank Schilling.

One year waiting

Top Level Designed had to wait for a year since the auction. ICANN paused the transfers because the company marketed the domains with an NFT which gave rights to the Ethereum Name Service. UNR suggested the buyers would have the ownership instead of a license to operate them.

After UNR and the auction winners made the required changes by the ICANN, the domain transfers are approved. Top Level Design also operates the .ink domain, which is also popular among tattoo artists. The company currently operates .wiki and .gay and sold the .design domain to GoDaddy last year before the UNR auction. .tatto has less than 3,000 active domains.