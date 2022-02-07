ICANN, “Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers” organization has published its latest paper regarding domain registrars for October, using Verisign official data. The paper contains the top ten domain registrars, based on their recent and whole-time performance.

GoDaddy breaks the competition

According to the list, GoDaddy has managed to register more than 800,000 .com domains, followed by Namecheap with 268,275 in the month of October. Google is following those two at the fourth spot with 155,481 domains. The full top-ten list of ICANN’s papers can be seen below. The first numbers show October values, the second ones show September.

GoDaddy: 830,105 / 775,868

Namecheap: 268,275 / 269,914

Newfold Digital: 162,235 / 166,256

Google: 155,481 / 152,529

Alibaba (HiChina): 143,456 / 173,141

Tucows: 143,147 / 136,703

Dynadot: 134,932

GMO: 128,819

TurnCommerce: 119,019 / 119,143

IONOS: 108,198 / 108,291

The paper also comes with the total number of .com domains that are registered by the registrar companies. GoDaddy is at the top place with more than 56 million domains registered. Here is the full list of the top domain registrars of all time by October:

GoDaddy: 56,320,085

Newfold Digital: 13,957,701

Tucows: 12,372,173

Namecheap: 8,120,913

Alibaba: 6,487,283

IONOS: 5,902,793

TurnCommerce: 5,438,239

Google: 4,884,236

CentralNic: 3,633,182

NameSilo: 2,551,807

