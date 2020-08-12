Total Webhosting Solutions announced the acquisition of Skyberate and MageHost last month. Now, the Dutch hosting provider IPS joins Total Webhosting Solutions (TWS). According to the announcement, IPS will then join forces with RealHosting which is part of TWS, strengthening its fast-growing digital agency hosting specialism. After acquiring two Dutch eCommerce hosting companies, Skyberate and MageHost, Total Webhosting Solutions (TWS) announced the acquisition of a web hosting company from the Netherlands, RealHosting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

To introduce new technologies

IPS that is based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands was founded in 2001. TWS operates in the web hosting and cloud services market and consists of several autonomous business units. Each unit delivers products and services to their market segment. After this acquisition, IPS will join forces with RealHosting which is already part of TWS.

Michael van Lier, founder and CEO of IPS, said,

“By focusing on the creative industry and serving digital agencies, our organization has grown significantly. Now is the time for our next step, and TWS is the ideal platform to join. IPS will be supported in its next growth phase in which additional investments in infrastructure and service are required. We strive to introduce new technologies to our partners for which we provide the subsequent maintenance and support services. Cooperating with RealHosting enables us to continue to inspire our partners with the latest technological innovations.”

The services of RealHosting and IPS fit the needs of digital agencies perfectly, as these agencies both build the websites or applications for the end-users and manage their online infrastructure, according to Matthieu van Amerongen, CEO of TWS.