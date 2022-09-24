Total Webhosting Solutions announced that the company has acquired the French web hosting provider, o2switch.

For TWS this is the first mass-market web hosting acquisition in France, after the acquisition of Nexylan acquisition last year.

o2switch was founded in 2009 by Alexandre Yepes and became one of the leaders in the French web hosting market.

Unlimited everything

This is TWS’ first mass-market web hosting acquisition in France after the Nexylan acquisition last year. o2switch, founded in 2009 by Alexandre Yepes, became one of the leaders in the sector with its unique “unlimited everything” service offering. The company managed to achieve unrivaled growth of the satisfied customer base.

Its unique value proposition was created by the company’s team of technicians on a mission to drive innovations every day. o2switch has a completely in-house developed and managed data center and web hosting infrastructure and benefits from advanced technologies to be able to provide high-quality solutions to meet the needs of organizations. Abe Bakker, CEO of TWS said,

« o2switch is one of the best hosting companies in Europe and I’m therefore very happy to have them join our group. This ambitious and passionate team of technicians is operating at the forefront of the industry, creating a natural match with TWS. Their stellar performance is mainly driven by word-of-mouth growth and the excellent reputation they have in the market. We are impressed by their track-record and enthusiastic about the opportunity to support their continued growth. Together with Alex we will further strengthen our position in France. We are pleased that Alex and his team are joining the TWS-family. »