Managed hosting provider that delivers workspace solutions, and multi-cloud services, Uniserver announced the acquisition of another managed hosting providers, Denit. The shares acquired by The Uniserver Group includes the majority interest of investor Main Capital. Denit founder Dennis Bruin stated that he is convinced that it is a good step forward for Denit and will leave the company. The company also announced that both companies will continue to operate under their own names and from their own offices.
Goal of becoming the leader in Dutch cloud
Uniserver who serves thousands of end customers currently employs 85 professionals, while Denit employs 45 employees. Ronald Bezuur, founder and Managing Director of Uniserver said,
“The national and international cloud world is changing extremely fast and in order to continue to play our role as a Dutch party, growth and ambition are needed. The acquisition of Denit fits in with our goal of becoming a leader in delivering Dutch cloud services. The changes in the market are now so rapid that organic growth alone is no longer enough. That’s why we are now joining forces. We’re expanding our ecosystem with knowledge and skills to serve our customers even better with flexible services that make IT simple.”
