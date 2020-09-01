Managed hosting provider that delivers workspace solutions, and multi-cloud services, Uniserver announced the acquisition of another managed hosting providers, Denit. The shares acquired by The Uniserver Group includes the majority interest of investor Main Capital. Denit founder Dennis Bruin stated that he is convinced that it is a good step forward for Denit and will leave the company. The company also announced that both companies will continue to operate under their own names and from their own offices.

Goal of becoming the leader in Dutch cloud

Uniserver who serves thousands of end customers currently employs 85 professionals, while Denit employs 45 employees. Ronald Bezuur, founder and Managing Director of Uniserver said,