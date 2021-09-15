Vebsiko Hosting launched its forever free web hosting service, including free cloud hosting, WordPress hosting, and WooCommerce hosting. With free forever plans, small businesses & E-commerce owners, startups, entrepreneurs, freelancers, nonprofits organizations, schools, and students can start their online journey completely free.
Details of 3 free plans
Free Cloud Hosting is the free forever plan for cloud hosting. The Forever Free plan consists of 1 domain, one subdomain, one domain alias, 300 MB disk space, and one email accounts. The plan is managed, and you get a plethora of features along with the plan, including:
- Free CDN
- Security
- Unlimited Traffic
- SEO Toolkit
- DNS Management
- FTP Access
- Clone WordPress websites
- Unlimited Bandwidth
- Free SSL
- WAF Management
- Free Email Account
- Speed Optimized Hosting
Free WordPress Hosting gives access to 1 domain, one subdomain, one domain alias, 300 MB disk space, one email account. With each of the WordPress plans (including the WordPress Free plan), you will get the following features:
- WordPress auto-install
- Unlimited Traffic
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Free CDN
- Free SSL
- WAF Management
- WordPress Toolkit
- Git management
- FTP access
- Use Apache + Nginx
- Backup scheduling
Free WooCommerce Hosting comes with one domain, one subdomain, one domain alias, 300MB disk space, and one email account. Like other free plans, users can also get access to extensive WooCommerce features, including:
- Free SSL
- Unlimited Traffic and bandwidth
- WordPress auto-install with WooCommerce
- Backup Scheduling
- Security
- SEO toolkit
- Support
- FTP access
- Git management
- Activity & access logs
- WAF Management
- Host WordPress multisite
