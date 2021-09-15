Vebsiko Hosting launched its forever free web hosting service, including free cloud hosting, WordPress hosting, and WooCommerce hosting. With free forever plans, small businesses & E-commerce owners, startups, entrepreneurs, freelancers, nonprofits organizations, schools, and students can start their online journey completely free.

Details of 3 free plans

Free Cloud Hosting is the free forever plan for cloud hosting. The Forever Free plan consists of 1 domain, one subdomain, one domain alias, 300 MB disk space, and one email accounts. The plan is managed, and you get a plethora of features along with the plan, including:

Free CDN

Security

Unlimited Traffic

SEO Toolkit

Toolkit DNS Management

FTP Access

Clone WordPress websites

Unlimited Bandwidth

Free SSL

WAF Management

Free Email Account

Speed Optimized Hosting

Free WordPress Hosting gives access to 1 domain, one subdomain, one domain alias, 300 MB disk space, one email account. With each of the WordPress plans (including the WordPress Free plan), you will get the following features:

WordPress auto-install

Unlimited Traffic

Unlimited bandwidth

Free CDN

Free SSL

WAF Management

WordPress Toolkit

Git management

FTP access

Use Apache + Nginx

Backup scheduling

Free WooCommerce Hosting comes with one domain, one subdomain, one domain alias, 300MB disk space, and one email account. Like other free plans, users can also get access to extensive WooCommerce features, including:

Free SSL

Unlimited Traffic and bandwidth

WordPress auto-install with WooCommerce

Backup Scheduling

Security

SEO toolkit

Support

FTP access

Git management

Activity & access logs

WAF Management

Host WordPress multisite

