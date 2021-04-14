The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the patent for Systems and Methods for Preserving Privacy of a Registrant in a Domain Name System to Verisign. In the patent, domain registries with Thick Whois models to comply with data laws are described. The system described in the patent can also create DNS records.

Applied in 2016

The company applied for the patent in March of 2016. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the patent on 13rd of April 2021. In the patent, Andrew Fregly, Principal Engineer of the company is listed as the inventor. It is described as,

“A method of provisioning a named resource in a domain name system (“DNS”) with a registrar while preserving privacy of a registrant, the method comprising: obtaining, by a server of the registrar over a network, a request, from the registrant, to provision the named resource; determining, by at least one hardware processor of the server of the registrar, that the request requires privacy provider handling based on information in the request or information from the registrar; determining, by at least one hardware processor of the server of the registrar, a privacy provider from one or more privacy providers to service the request based on a location of the registrant, wherein the one or more privacy providers correspond to different legal jurisdictions, wherein the privacy provider is configured to store and manage personal information for the registrant based on provisions applicable to the registrant; forwarding the request to the privacy provider that was determined; obtaining, by the registrar, a cloaked identifier from the privacy provider; and provisioning the named resource in a database of a DNS registry using a unique registrant email address created based on the cloaked identifier, the provisioning comprising storing the unique registrant email address in the database of the DNS registry, the unique registrant email address comprising contact information for the registrant that conceals an identity of the registrant.”

See more Web Hosting News