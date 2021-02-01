Verisign applied for the patent of domain name suggestion and registration via a chatbot in January 2018. At the end of January 2021, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted patent number 10,904,212 to Verisign for “Domain name suggestion and registration via chatbot.”

Details of the patent

The chatbot provides domain name suggestions to a user that is a prospective registrant via chatbot. Here are the details of the patent:

“The techniques include providing a publicly available online chatbot to the user; requesting domain name generation data from the user via the chatbot and during a chatbot session with the user; receiving domain name generation data based on the requesting; generating a plurality of generated domain names using the domain name generation data; filtering registered domain names out of the plurality of generated domain names to produce a plurality of unregistered generated domain names; offering to register at least one of the unregistered generated domain names to the user; receiving an offer acceptance from the user; directing the user, via the chatbot, to provide information sufficient to register the at least one of the unregistered generated domain names; and facilitating registration of the at least one of the unregistered generated domain names.”

