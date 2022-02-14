Global domain name registry services and internet infrastructure provider, Verisign announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021. Verisign stated that revenues in both the fourth quarter and the full year were increased. The company is increasing the annual registry-level wholesale fee for each new and renewal .com domain name registration from $8.39 to $8.97, effective September 1.

.Com price to increase from $8.39 to $8.97

VeriSign and its subsidiaries reported revenue of $340 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, with a 6.3% year-over-year. Net income was $330 million for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $157 million for the same quarter last year. The operating margin was 65.3 percent for the quarter.

For the full year, the company reported revenue of $1.33 billion for 2021, with a 4.9% increase from the previous year. Verisign’s net income was $785 million, compared to a net income of $815 million in 2020. The operating margin for 2021 was 65.3 percent. The company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.21 billion. Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verisign said,

« 2021 was our second year operating in our pandemic work posture. Throughout, we continued to deliver on our mission, operating our critical internet infrastructure with full accuracy and availability for users worldwide. This focus also allowed us to deliver another year of solid financial results. »

See more Web Hosting News