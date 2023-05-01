In the first quarter, Verisign processed 10.3 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net.

VeriSign and its subsidiaries reported revenue of $364 million for the first quarter of 2023, up 5.1 percent from the same quarter in 2022.

The company reported net income of $179 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.70.

Global domain name registry services and internet infrastructure provider, Verisign reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The company ended the quarter with 174.8 million .com and .net domain name registrations, a 0.1 percent increase from the end of the first quarter of 2022, and a net increase of 1.0 million domain names during the first quarter of 2023.

Verisign announced that in the first quarter, the company processed 10.3 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net, as compared to 10.2 million year-over-year. For the first quarter, Verisign reported revenue of $364 million, up 5.1 percent year-over-year. Operating income was $241 million compared to $225 million for the previous year. Verisign reported net income of $179 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.70 for the first quarter of 2023

Financial highlights:

Verisign ended the first quarter of 2023 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.02 billion, an increase of $35 million from year-end 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $259 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $207 million for the same quarter of 2022.

Deferred revenues as of March 31, 2023 totaled $1.26 billion, an increase of $42 million from year-end 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, Verisign repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $220 million. As of March 31, 2023, there was $639 million remaining for future share repurchases under the share repurchase program which has no expiration.

Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verisign said,

« The long trend line of increasing reliance on internet infrastructure continue. Focusing on our mission of operating secure and reliable navigational infrastructure allowed Verisign to deliver another solid quarter. »