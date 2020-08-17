Versio B.V. announced the acquisition of QDC B.V. QDC has been offering web hosting, domain registration and VPS-services as of 1994 to SMEs and private customers.
Versio is a renowned provider of web hosting and domain name registration services since 2008. With this acquisition, QDC aims to expand its product & service offering, by partnering with Versio.
Noor Nijkamp-Danser, QDC, talked about the acquisition, saying,
“Having taken care of the business for many years, the time has come for the next step. To ensure continuity of the business, I was looking for a reliable partner, which I found in Versio. Our customers have certain standards and expectations of our service level, and I was looking for a partner with standards comparable to ours. Now the time has come for me to take a step back, but I do so knowing that our customers are in good hands.”
QDC is located in Leidschendam and is a reliable partner for c. 3,000 customers, ranging from sole proprietorships to medium-sized companies and institutions.
Christiaan Tsirakos, Versio said,
“This is Versio’s first acquisition after becoming part of TWS. The acquisition lets us service a broader customer base and offer a broader variety of products. QDC’s customers are highly satisfied and have been loyal customers for many years, as QDC always has had a focus on a personal and high-quality customer experience. Partnering with Versio offers the opportunity for QDC to upgrade its technical platform to a new platform compliant to modern standards and requirements. I believe we will strengthen each other in the future.”
