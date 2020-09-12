Total Webhosting Solutions announced that the company has acquired another web hosting company, Vevida. Founded in 1998, Vevida is a Dutch web hosting provider located in Groningen. TWS stated that a strong regional player is created by joining TWS and joining forces with SoHosted. According to the announcement, this new combination will enable product diversification, improving Vevida’s current service offering.

Founded in 1997

TWS also stated that Vevida and its customers will benefit from access to knowledge and practices shared within the TWS group. Matthieu van Amerongen, CEO of TWS said,

“TWS’ ecosystem lets companies and their founders maintain a level of customer intimacy and personalized service. At the same time, in-house knowledge is shared with all members within the TWS group, with the sole purpose to have us all learn and improve. For instance, our size allows for significant investment in infrastructure improvements that smaller players cannot make. For us, these are the basics on which we build a better solution for our customers that requires less of their attention and ensure our relationships will last for many years to come. I am convinced that Vevida as well as SoHosted will benefit from this intensive partnership.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Web Hosting News