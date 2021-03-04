High-efficiency virtualization, software-defined storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure provider, Virtuozzo, announced a new partnership with hosting solutions provider A2 Hosting. With the partnership, the duo transformed and optimized VPS services by migrating and standardizing on Virtuozzo’s flagship virtualization product, Virtuozzo Hybrid Server.

Virtualization solution with container virtualization

Virtuozzo Hybrid Server is a virtualization solution, including container virtualization, KVM-based virtual machines, software-defined storage, with enterprise features and production support.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Server runs on top of Virtuozzo Linux, which is an RHEL-based Linux distro. It also powers the hosting service providers with a toolset that is used to build targeted, competitive services at a low total cost of ownership.

With the partnership, A2 Hosting has optimized Managed and Unmanaged VPS hosting services by migrating and standardizing on Virtuozzo’s solution, which also enables improved features, density optimization, and performance improvement while simplifying the underlying technology’s management. Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo, said,

“We are very excited about our partnership with A2 Hosting and proud to provide the underlying technology for their VPS solutions. Virtuozzo has a deep history in the hosting industry and is known for our superior product development, which has helped us build strong, long-term partnerships with service providers. Today, we have also established an un-matched strategic approach to hosting, enabling us to provide business insights and guidance that help these partners drive future growth. A2 Hosting is a terrific example of how hosting providers can define the future of this industry by offering next-generation VPS together with Virtuozzo.”

