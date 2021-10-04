VPLS announced that the company is expanding the capacity of its San Jose data center, SV7. The expansion was driven by the demand for the company’s bare metal servers brand, krypt.com. It offers direct connections to China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile International with a capacity of over 200 Gbps.

Additional 250 KW of IT load

The facility, located in Silicon Valley, is able to provide the additional capacity with an upgrade of the cooling systems, which unlocked an additional 250 KW of IT load. The new cooling system lowers the site’s overall PUE from 2.1 to 1.35 on an annualized basis.

The company currently has more than 600 servers in the facility and an additional 400 servers to be added over the next quarter. The IP network capacity of the facility has also increased from 205 Gbps to more than 415 Gbps of dedicated capacity. Mohamed Arab, VP of Cloud and Managed Services at VPLS said,

“Krypt.com from VPLS is an increasingly popular choice for companies looking for flexible and reliable bare metal or cloud servers. Our team has been able to meet this growing demand by quickly expanding capacity at our most strategic facilities, like SV7, all while controlling the underlying costs. With this expansion, current and prospective customers will benefit from our world-class facilities, portfolio of complementary services, and extended low-latency access to other digital infrastructure options.”

