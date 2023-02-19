Web.com, the one-stop website solutions provider, announced the launch of its new professional quickstart website service, designed to help entrepreneurs rapidly launch their websites. Perfect for those who want to create a website on their own but need a helping hand to accelerate the process of getting a website published, the quickstart website service leverages Web.com’s in-house experts to design, build, and launch a business-ready website in as little as a few days. Priced normally at $250, it is being introduced at $199. This quickstart service provides the momentum needed to get a website launched quickly and at a DIY cost.

Create a website quickly

For entrepreneurs looking to create a new website on their own, the process can be overwhelming. Getting started is often the hardest part, but this quickstart solution helps entrepreneurs take that crucial first step of getting the site built and published.

Web.com’s quickstart website service removes the hurdle to getting online quickly and eliminates the stress of website building by handing the website-building responsibilities to the experts to ensure a successful, speedy launch – and then gives customers the keys to maintain and update their website as they see fit using the built-in website editor.

With the quickstart website service, customers experience the satisfaction of launching their own site quickly and stress-free with the support of experienced professionals. In days, customers will receive a tailored website design, custom copy, personalized content, an easy-to-use website editor, and everything they need to build a strong online presence with a suite of digital marketing tools, all at an affordable price, and fast.

Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, the parent company of Web.com said,

« Web.com knows websites and small businesses, bringing more than 20 years of experience building beautiful websites for small businesses and enabling them to build their website on their own. We see that even the most tech savvy entrepreneur can hit roadblocks building their own website. With the quickstart website service, small businesses can get their website up fast by relying on Web.com’s team of experts for the initial website build and then maintain it on their own with our world-class DIY website tools. In what will feel like ‘no time’, you’ll have a professional and functional website to work with and promote. »

All-in-one package offering everything

Real people partner with the customer to create a professionally designed website, tailored to the unique needs of each customer, personalized with customer copy and images, and SEO optimized so the website will be found online.

The quickstart website package comes with the website builder tool for ongoing site maintenance, a free domain name, domain privacy, an email address, and an SSL Certificate. It’s an all-in-one package offering everything a new entrepreneur needs to get online and succeed.