Web.com group announced the introduction of an easy-to-use DIY website builder that lets any business quickly create websites and online stores.

Web.com announced its new website builder. The builder is packed with a free domain, email addresses, and web hosting along with everything customers need to create, publish, and manage their website. It also has built-in analytics that provides insights into how your website is performing. The website builder is now available to new customers within Web’s portfolio of brands.

Features:

Site Editor: The easy-to-use Site Editor provides all the functionality required to build an automatically responsive website that works on all devices.

150+ Templates: The templates gallery contains 150+ professional website layouts designed to cover the needs of every industry, and the number of layouts will continue to grow.

Drag & Drop Editor: The Drag & Drop Editor allows customers to add and arrange website features directly on the page by predicting and highlighting areas for placement.

Photo Gallery: Customers can choose from a selection of over 200,000 professional premium photos in high-resolution.

eCommerce: Customers can choose from a range of predefined online store layouts with best practice examples of how to sell products online.

Website Analytics : Immediately after the publishing of their website, customers can start to collect stats about website visits, unique visitors, and page views.

Social Media: Customers can display social network profile links, letting visitors follow them on every major network.

SEO Settings : Customers can optimize websites for search engines with page titles, image tags, and meta descriptions to help search engines find them.

Help Center and Phone Support: Built-in widget with a collection of step-by-step tutorials, quick tips, and FAQs to help guide through common tasks.

Chris Ortbals, Web.com Group’s Chief Product Officer said,