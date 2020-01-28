Web.com group announced the introduction of an easy-to-use DIY website builder that lets any business quickly create websites and online stores.
Web.com announced its new website builder. The builder is packed with a free domain, email addresses, and web hosting along with everything customers need to create, publish, and manage their website. It also has built-in analytics that provides insights into how your website is performing. The website builder is now available to new customers within Web’s portfolio of brands.
Features:
- Site Editor: The easy-to-use Site Editor provides all the functionality required to build an automatically responsive website that works on all devices.
- 150+ Templates: The templates gallery contains 150+ professional website layouts designed to cover the needs of every industry, and the number of layouts will continue to grow.
- Drag & Drop Editor: The Drag & Drop Editor allows customers to add and arrange website features directly on the page by predicting and highlighting areas for placement.
- Photo Gallery: Customers can choose from a selection of over 200,000 professional premium photos in high-resolution.
- eCommerce: Customers can choose from a range of predefined online store layouts with best practice examples of how to sell products online.
- Website Analytics: Immediately after the publishing of their website, customers can start to collect stats about website visits, unique visitors, and page views.
- Social Media: Customers can display social network profile links, letting visitors follow them on every major network.
- SEO Settings: Customers can optimize websites for search engines with page titles, image tags, and meta descriptions to help search engines find them.
- Help Center and Phone Support: Built-in widget with a collection of step-by-step tutorials, quick tips, and FAQs to help guide through common tasks.
Chris Ortbals, Web.com Group’s Chief Product Officer said,
“We are thrilled to start leveraging the value of our Dreamscape acquisition with the introduction of this new, fully-featured DIY website builder. Our easy-to-use, affordable, drag-and-drop builder has all the essential elements that new customers of Web.com and Network Solutions will need to build their own websites and showcase their products and services online. The new website builder is an exciting addition to our ever-expanding product line and makes it simple for business owners everywhere to quickly get online and harness the power of the internet.”
