Webcentral announced that the company has entered a Scheme Implementation Deed providing for Web.comto acquire 100% of Webcentral shares. According to the statement, the Board of Webcentral unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the Scheme. The acquisition is expected to be implemented in October 2020. The company also stated that Web.com will refinance Webcentral’s Existing Debt Facilities and ensure the full and final payment or repayment by Webcentral to the Existing Financiers of all amounts payable to the Existing Financiers.

A$0.10 per share

Webcentral shareholders will receive cash consideration of A$0.10 per Webcentral share. Thereafter, Webcentral will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Web.com. Web.com Group’s CEO and President, Sharon Rowlands, said,