Web Hosting Canada, a Montreal-based online solutions provider, serves Canadian small businesses with the tools and know-how to build and grow their online presence since 2003. Now, WHC acquired Sibername, an Ottawa-based domain name registrar and cloud services provider.

Local online shopping is a growing trend in Canada

Sibername that was founded in 2001 is an ICANN-accredited registrar and a provider of domain name services, particularly in Canada. The company provides .CA domain name back ordering services.

Emil Falcon, WHC’s founder and CEO, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“With this acquisition, WHC will not only significantly increase its clients, staff and domains under management, but will also create value for its existing clients and services, thanks to Sibername’s domain-centric technology stack and its .CA domain backordering expertise. As COVID peaked and Canadians sought more of their goods and services from local businesses, it became obvious that local online shopping will continue to be a growing trend. It is only natural that Canadian businesses would look to highly competitive Canadian service providers for fast, local infrastructure. WHC is proud to grow its domain and cloud services platform in Canada, for Canadians.”

Web Hosting Canada is an official cPanel, Cloudlinux, and SpamExperts partner. According to the announcement, WHC will be acquiring all of Sibername’s existing hosting and domain name contracts.

Stay tuned for up-to-date Web Hosting News