Choosing the best web hosting services for your website is a crucial step for your or your company’s online presence.

It can be tricky to choose the best web hosting service provider to suit your needs. If your provider is constantly causing problems, it doesn’t matter how good your website looks or how useful it is, you probably will not be able to get the results you want. So let’s take a closer look at the thing you should consider while choosing the web hosting companies.

What is web hosting?

Web hosting is a server where your content and files stored in. When a visitor tries to access your web site by typing the domain name, the visitor is redirected to the stored files. Your domain name is translated to an IP address of your hosting companies computer.

Shortly, you can think of it as an actual building, where all your belongings placed. The visitor needs to know the address to the house, then when accessed, the visitor can see the house and everything inside.

7 best web hosting sites

Bluehost web hosting

Bluehost is one of the best hosting solutions for small and medium businesses. The basic shared hosting plan offers 50 GB of SSD storage and unmetered bandwidth. They also offer SSL, daily backup, and a free domain. Most importantly, Bluehost web hosting offers an automated WordPress setup which makes it much faster and easier.

The built-in admin panel is easy to use. Bluehost’s response time and uptime results are also very impressive. The cheapest shared hosting plan starts at $2.95 per month for the three years plan.

If you prefer a one year plan, the price goes up to $4.95 per month. Bluehost also gives a 30-day money back guarantee.

Other web hosting plans and prices of Bluehost

Standart Features: Unlimited Websites, Unlimited SSD Storage, Unmetered Bandwidth, Free SSL Certificate, Standard Performance, Unlimited Domains, Unlimited Parked Domains, Unlimited Sub Domains, Spam Experts, 1 Office 365 Mailbox – Free 30 Days

Name Price Features Bluehost Plus US$5.45 /mo. Standart Features Bluehost Choice Plus US$5.45 /mo. Plus Features + Domain Privacy + Protection, Site Backup – CodeGuard Basic Bluehost Pro US$13.95 /mo. Plus Choice Features + High Performance, 2 Spam Experts, Dedicated IP

Visit Bluehost’s website



Inmotion web hosting

Inmotion is also one of the most reliable and old hosting providers on our list. It also offers free SSL, hosting of 2 websites in their server, and a free domain. Inmotion offers unlimited SSD space, unlimited bandwidth, and unlimited email accounts for its every plan.

They also provide SSH access, free backup, spam safe email, Malware, and DDOS protection. Inmotion’s most affordable shared hosting plan starts at $3.99 per month and it has a 90-day money back guarantee.

Other web hosting plans and prices of InMotion

Standart Features: Free Domain, 2 Websites, Unlimited Disk Space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Email, Marketing Tools, Security Suite, Free SSL

Name Price Features InMotion Launch US$6.39 /mo. Standart Features InMotion Power US$8.49 /mo. Standart Features + 2X Performance InMotion Pro US$14.71 /mo. Standart Features + 4X Performance, Pro Level Support

Visit Inmotion’s website

Hostinger web hosting

Hostinger offers the cheapest hosting plan on our list. It’s most basic plan costs only $0.80 per month if you choose the two years plan. They offer a free domain name only for their premium and business shared hosting plans and they only offer a free SSL certificate for their business plan.

For the basic plan, it comes with 10 GB of storage space and 100 GB of bandwidth, but higher plans offer unlimited bandwidth and database. Hostinger is one of the few providers using the old Apache server, instead of the Litespeed server, which is newer and faster. Hostinger also provides a 30-day money back guarantee.

Other web hosting plans and prices of Hostinger

Standart Features: 1 Website, Optimised for WordPress, 1 Email Account, 100 GB Bandwidth, 1X Processing Power & Memory

Name Price Features Hostinger Single US$0.80 /mo. Standart Features Hostinger Premium US$2.15 /mo. Unlimited Number of Websites, Unlimited Email Accounts, Unlimited Bandwith, 2X Processing Power & Memory, Weekly Backups, Free Domain Name Hostinger Business US$3.45 /mo. All Benefits From Premium + Daily Backups, Free SSL Certificate, 4X Processing Power & Memory, Free Domain Name

Visit Hostinger’s website

GoDaddy web hosting

World’s biggest domain registrar GoDaddy offers a domain name for free along with its basic plan and you can host unlimited websites in it, just like most of its competitors. But the price starts at $2.99 per month and renews at $7.99 per month, which is higher than the average. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee.

The basic plan offers 100 GB of storage and unmetered bandwidth. It’s safe to say that GoDaddy is a reliable provider when it comes to uptime and average response time. One major set back with GoDaddy’s basic plan is they charge high prices for essential features, such as migration, backups, SSL certificate, and email accounts. In GoDaddy, website builder is also available as an option.

Other web hosting plans and prices of GoDaddy

Standart Features: Award-winning, 24/7 support | 1 website | 100 GB storage | Unmetered bandwidth | Free Office 365 Email – 1st year | Free domain – with annual plan

Name Price Features GoDaddy Economy US$5.99 /mo. Standart Features GoDaddy Deluxe US$7.99 /mo. Economy features + Unlimited websites, Unlimited storage, Unlimited subdomains GoDaddy Ultimate US$12.99 /mo. Deluxe features + 2x processing power & memory, Free SSL Certificate – 1 year, Free Premium DNS, Unlimited databases GoDaddy Maximum US$19.99 /mo. Ultimate features + 2x more power and memory, 2x Maximum site traffic, Free SSL Certificate for the full term

Visit GoDaddy’s website

HostGator web hosting

HostGator also offers essential features for free, such as SSL, site migration, and daily backup for its $2.64 per month basic plan. But that price is for three years plan only and it has a higher renewal rate. Unfortunately, HostGator doesn’t offer free domain registration.

When it comes to reliability and speed, we can say HostGator is above the average and it has no restriction on storage and bandwidth but you can host only one website. Like Hostinger, HostGator also uses old Apache server and most of their data centers are located in the USA. They provide cPanel and a 45-day money back guarantee.

Other web hosting plans and prices of HostGator

Standart Features: Single Domain, One Click WordPress Installs, Free WordPress/cPanel Website Transfer, Unmetered Bandwidth, Free SSL Certificate, Free Domain Included

Name Price Features HostGator Hatchling US$2.75 /mo. Standart Features HostGator Baby US$3.95 /mo. Standart Features + Unlimited Domains HostGator Business US$5.95 /mo. Baby Features + Free Upgrade to Positive SSL, Free Dedicated IP, Free SEO Tools

Visit HosGator’s website

Siteground web hosting

Siteground’s basic plan starts at $3.95 per month but the renewal price is $11.95 per month, so it is safe to say that it is for medium and bigger businesses. The plan offers Letsencrypt SSL certificate, site migration, Cloudfare CDN, daily backups, and emails.

However, they only offer 10 GB storage and they can handle only 10 thousand visitors. Siteground has data centers in the USA, Asia, and Europe, thus they are one of the fastest WordPress hosting providers. It also offers a Supercache which makes your website loads faster. 99.99% uptime is also impressive and they offer a 30-day money back guarantee.

Other web hosting plans and prices of Siteground

Essential Features: Free SiteBuilder, Free SSL & HTTPS, Free Email Accounts, Free CloudFlare CDN, Free Daily Backups, 24/7 Support, 30 Days Money Back, Unmetered Traffic, Unlimited MySQL, SSH

Premium Features: Free Site Transfer by our Experts, SuperCacher For Great Speed, Advanced On-demand Backup, WordPress Staging, Collaborators Can Be Added

Geeky Features: Advanced Priority Support, Highest Tier of Server Resources, One-click Git Repo Creation, White-label Site Management

Name Price Features Siteground StartUp US$3.95 /mo. Essential Features + 1 Website, 10 GB Web Space ~ 10,000 Visits Monthly Siteground GrowBig US$5.95 /mo. Essential Features + Premium Features + Unlimited Websites, 20 GB Web Space, ~ 25,000 Visits Monthly Siteground GoGeek US$11.95 /mo. Essential Features + Premium Features + Geeky Features + Unlimited Websites, 30 GB Web Space, ~ 100,000 Visits Monthly

Visit Siteground’s website

A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting’s basic plan costs $3.92 per month for a two-year contract but the renewal cost is $9.99. They offer a free SSL certificate, site migration, domain name, CDN, malware scanning, and caching. Some plans also offer uptime monitoring and regular backups too.

It supports WordPress, Joomla, Drupal but you can only host one website, WordPress cache has limits and the database is limited at five. A2 Hosting provides one of the fastest load times and offers a 30-day money back guarantee just like most of its competitors. In A2 Hosting, site builder is also available as an option.

Other web hosting plans and prices of A2 Hosting

Standart Features: 1 Website, Unlimited SSD Storage & Transfer, 25 Email Accounts, Free & Easy Site Migration, Easy cPanel Control Panel, Free SSL Certificate, Anytime Money Back Guarantee

Key Features: 99.9% Uptime Commitment, Perpetual Security, 24/7/365 Phone, Live Chat & Email Support, Choice Of Data Center Location, Free Website Builder, Website Staging, Free CloudFlare CDN, 1-Click Software Setup, Speed Optimized SSD Storage, FutureServe Green Web Hosting

Name Price Features A2 Hosting Lite US$2.94 /mo. Standart Features A2 Hosting Swift US$4.90 /mo. Lite Features, + Free Automatic Backups, 2X Resources, Unlimited Websites, Free Server Rewind Data Backup Protection, Performance Plus Traffic Spike Protection Option, Unlimited Databases, Unlimited Email Accounts A2 Hosting Turbo US$9.31 /mo. Swift Features + Turbo (Up To 20X Faster) Competing Hosts, Memcached, Turbo Cache & APC/Opcache, A2 Site Accelerator, More Resources Per User, Fewer Users Per Server, LiteMage (Magento Cache), Enhanced Speed vs Apache, WordPress LiteSpeed Cache

Visit A2 Hosting’s website

How to choose web hosting services? [checklist]

Your brand’s web presence depends on your success in choosing the correct web hosting service. Here are seven factors for choosing the best web hosting provider for you.

Choosing the perfect hosting service can be confusing. With some simple tips, you can easily choose the provider that suits your needs. By considering these seven factors, you can strengthen your online presence.

Here are some important things to consider before buying the service:

Performance and availability

This is probably the most important factor. As we all know, no one wants to wait for a long load time in 2020, nor see the website they are trying to reach not responding. They will leave your website immediately and it will affect your SEO rating negatively and you will end up losing traffic. To avoid such situations, find information about the service providers’ availability time and keep this in mind, better hardware components mostly mean better performance.

Security

Obviously, security is also very important, especially if users are logging in on your website or making a purchase via their web card. Service provider’s vulnerability can cause serious damage to your reputation too. You can also check if the provider offers a free SSL certificate or not.

Support

It doesn’t matter how experienced you are, everyone can need technical support and customer service from time to time. Most hosting companies offer 24/7 technical support nowadays, but you still may want to double-check. Also, don’t forget that technical support teams are also responsible for taking care of hardware, OS, patching, and server monitoring.

Control Panel

We all know control panels can help you make changes easily and faster. So it would be nice to choose a provider with a control panel. Most popular control panel developers are cPanel and Plesk.

Scalability

Your website’s hosting service should be able to support your growth. This means you shouldn’t have any availability issues even during the unexpected and high traffic peaks.

Backup

It would be horrible to lose the content on your website irreversibly. Backup is a critical feature to avoid such issues. With daily backup service, in the worst-case scenario, your website would only go back to the day before the incident happens.

Hardware

Your hardware affects the performance of your website directly. You should consider the CPU, the GPU, the RAM, and the storage type before choosing your service provider. It depends on your website’s complexity and the traffic you need to handle.

Cost

We all know that cost also matters a lot. But make sure you got all of your needs are met by the web hosting service provider first. If you still have more than one option, you can choose the most affordable one.

Which hosting type do you need?

Shared

Shared web hosting is the most common option for basic web hosting and small businesses. By basic we mean it is accessible by the most people at reduced rates, not as scalable compared to other solutions but quite capable of running many modern server components – like PHP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.

All content management systems can be installed by one click, like your own-hosted copy of WordPress. They are also quite manageable by any tech-savvy person through the interface provided. The hosting company provides basic security, and the rest is on your shoulders for keeping the content management system you use up to date.

Dedicated

Dedicated servers are like shared hosting options; the difference is that you are alone in the server. You can use all the resources of one physical machine and generally use a GUI management tool to execute tasks on the server like backup and installation of server components.

You may also get something close to the bare metal and manage it through the console with little software management overhead, but then you will get close to a colocation service that you may love to opt in to. If you are good at setting up and managing a server, this option might be for you.

VPS

This is the place where things get pro-level techy. In VPS hosting, you will have a VPS (Virtual Private Server) system, which means a virtual GNU/Linux box with a console interface to manage the whole system. You will have some storage, at least one network interface, and a few virtual CPU cores.

You will oversee every aspect of the virtual system. If you have an unpatched web server, you might get hacked, as well. These systems may be scaled a little bit by adding more virtual CPU cores (vCPU), network interfaces, and storage, but that is all. You will be limited by the hypervisor performance and underlying bare metal system.

Cloud

Cloud is the most versatile option today, expanding and shrinking at will. Adding and removing services, servers, and many different abilities are done in the blink of an eye. Not only versatile but also a cost-efficient way to host anything, the cloud has the security, scalability, and performance best in the world. You may also like to have, for example, only data storage without dealing with other aspects of building a server for it.

Maybe you just want to have a database hosting on the cloud. A place that all your endpoint devices read and write to, regardless of their type. Managing cloud hosting is easier, and things happen faster. You think that it is unlikely to a disaster hit your systems so that many people do before something breaks down, and they moan of agony and despair.

Cloud options provide you with the utmost security, while disaster recovery is quite fast compared to all other options.

Attention Web Hosting plans, features or prices may have changed after writing this content. For updated plans and prices, please visit the companies’ websites.