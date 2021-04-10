Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Web Hosting Services Market by Type, Deployment Model, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. The report says the industry was estimated at $57.46 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to hit $183.05 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027. You can download the sample report from the company’s website.

The public cloud will be dominant

In 2019, based on the deployment model, the public cloud segment accounted for over 40%. The report says it is expected to retain its dominance by 2027, because of its benefits including scalability, flexible pricing, extreme reliability, and high performance. The segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report also says that the shared hosting segment contributed to more than one-third of the global web hosting services market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Due to the low traffic they receive, most of the SMEs prefer such type of web hosting. The website builders segment would register the fastest CAGR of 18.0% for the period.

See more Web Hosting News