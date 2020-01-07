If you are planning to change your hosting service provider, here are the latest web hosting trends to consider before choosing a new one.

As well as the internet, the web hosting industry also keeps evolving and introduces new technologies and services. With each software, hardware or security protocol, new trends are becoming a necessity to keep up with the competitors. Here are some of the 7 latest trends that may help you improve your website.

Improved security protocols

Online security has improved beyond a single username and password. Most web hosting companies now offer a 2-factor authentication protocol, which means you need your password and a mobile text message or an e-mail to log in. This new method makes your account harder to hack. The captchas are also protecting your account against some basic attacks, such as brute force.

Easy and quick web site builders

HTML5 and the new variants of Javascript allow service providers to establish a web site design for you within a few days. This feature is included in some of the managed hosting providers’ affordable packs, thus small and medium-size businesses don’t have to pay an extra amount to web site designers.

Free SSL certificate

Most web hosting providers offer a free SSL certificate even with their most affordable plans. SSL certificate protects the data center between visitors and the servers, which makes it a necessity nowadays. Visitors can also see the SSL certificate on their browser’s address bar and knows their data is being protected by an SSL encryption method.

More affordable hardware

Web hosting companies are sharing the information about the hardware they use and the ones that will be dedicated to you. With new technologies being introduced every year, older ones become cheaper. So you can find a hosting provider that suits your need for an affordable price.

With new do-it-yourself web building tools, you can create your own web site within days and you won’t need any coding knowledge for that. Most DIY web builders now allow users to create their web site only using drag-and-drop. This also allows you to make changes on your web site any time you want.

Online marketing

If your business includes selling goods or services online, you can easily add online marketing to your hosting provider’s plan. Most providers also offer e-commerce support and even online training program for inexperienced users. If e-commerce is in your short or long term plans, make sure you check your provider’s services about online marketing.

Environmentally friendly

As we all know, the internet is a huge problem when it comes to pollution. If you choose a provider with carbon offset certificates and renewable energy certificates you can slow down the negative effects a little bit.