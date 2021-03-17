Web Ventures, the mergers & acquisition arm of InMotion Hosting, acquired RamNode, an established provider of high-performance unmanaged virtual private servers (VPS). RamNode was founded in 2012 to provide affordable servers with powerful features. The acquisition includes all staff, datacenter locations to service a fleet of high-performance unmanaged OpenStack Virtual Private Servers.

To extend InMotion Hosting’s infrastructure to Europe

The transfer of assets was finalized in February with dedicated resources from InMotion Hosting. As charter members of the Open Infrastructure Foundation, InMotion Hosting remains committed to Open Source technology. This deal will bring extensive experience of OpenStack and extend InMotion Hosting’s infrastructure to Europe for the first time.

Sunil Saxena, CEO of Web Ventures and co-founder of InMotion Hosting, said,

“I am extremely proud of the Web Ventures team for vetting and executing the RamNode deal in a diligent and timely manner. I am thrilled we are able to keep the entire RamNode staff, as well as all data center locations and product offerings. This will allow us to operate the RamNode brand independently. In addition, we view our acquisition of RamNode as the next step, but not the last, in our strategic OpenStack growth plan.”

“It was a pleasure working with everyone at Web Ventures. They are a team of genuine people with significant experience in the web hosting industry. They made the acquisition process simple from initial contact to closing. He would love to work with them again on a future project,” according to the founder of RamNode Nick Adams.

See more Web Hosting News