Domain name registrar, SSL certificate and web services provider WebNIC introduced a new feature for its self-built RPanel system. The new feature allows partners to manage their WHMCS licenses in a single place. By launching the new feature, WebNIC aims to simplify the process of managing WHMCS licenses.

Managing WHMCS licenses in a single place

WHMCS meets to automation needs of thousands of individuals and companies. It provides the necessary tools to simplify and automate daily tasks and operations. Web service providers using WHMCS to provision services to end customers have to purchase WHMCS licenses. It requires them to be careful about the status of their licenses at all times. While managing multiple licenses at the same time can cause them to overlook the status of some licenses. Thus, it may cause interruptions.

To overcome this risk, WebNIC introduced the WHMCS License Management Panel, aiming to help partners who are managing multiple WHMCS licenses. It allows partners to manage all of their licenses in a single place.

WebNIC’s WHMCS License Management Panel provides an overview of the statuses of all of their licenses in one place, such as relocation licenses, expiring licenses, licenses pending renewal or upgrade, and licenses approaching the limit in terms of the number of customers. With the overview, partners will be able to execute the necessary actions easily to ensure continuity.