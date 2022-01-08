Southeast Asia domain registrar, WebNIC launched a new service, Premium DNS. The company stated that the new service provides a significant improvement compared to its current DNS system. With the new solution, WebNIC will be able to provide great value to over 5,000 of the company’s partners in provisioning web service to end-users, in terms of speed, reliability, and safety.

Powerful and reliable

The new technology allows the company to offer a more powerful and reliable DNS service to its partners in provisioning domain name service. The service comes with various features for enhanced DNS performance, including:

Resolving DNS requests through a global network of DNS servers.

Geo Routing for traffic flow management.

Extremely reliable content delivery closer to customers to reduce latency and time to the first byte.

99.99% service uptime.

Worldwide real-time DNS propagation to instantly update every worldwide Nameserver.

Serving contents from a cache in case of original server failure and many more.

See more Web Hosting News